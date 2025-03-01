Hundreds pay emotional final farewell to fun-loving Shrewsbury lifestyle influencer Hari Harris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There was standing room only in Shrewsbury Abbey as family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of the hugely popular 29-year-old on Saturday (March 1).

During a touching service mourners heard tributes from Hari's family and friends, describing a larger-than-life character whose kindness shone through.

Hari's carriage makes its way to the abbey

Hari, whose full name was Hari-Josh Harris, worked as a creative media marketing assistant at Furrows in Harlescott, but had also gained a huge online following through his TikTok and Instagram accounts as 'All Things Hari' offering hints, tips and tricks for DIY and home improvements.

Hari tragically died in hospital on February 11, after falling downstairs two days earlier at his Monkmoor home.

The service, described as a celebration of Hari's life, included a host of touching - and at times funny - stories, recounting his compassion for others, his passion for fashion, musicals, extreme weather, and above all his family and friends.

Hundreds of people turned out for the service

Hundreds of people had gathered in beaming sunshine ahead of the service, with a pristine white carriage carrying Hari to the abbey, pulled by two white horses adorned with spectacular black feather headdresses.

He was borne into the abbey as George Michael's 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' played in the background, with a series of heart-rending tributes from his brothers Luke, Adam, Tig and Blue, following opening prayers from the Rev Alistair Magowan.

Hari Harris

Read by Rev Magowan, Luke's tribute said: "My special brother Hari, I do not often use the words 'proud', but to be your brother has been one of the proudest moment of my life."

He continued: "Life will never be the same without you, I will cry most days and my heart will hurt forever."

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of Hari-Josh Harris

Alan's tribute told of how his brother had taught all of them to "live life to the full", while Tig described their time as children, watching The Snowman film "on repeat - rewinding the video over and over", suggesting it was perhaps the reason why Hari "loved the snow so much".

They added that Hari had "the biggest heart" and that his care for his grandparents had been "truly inspirational".

Hari's funeral procession

The congregation heard from Hari's friends - describing his love for Hairspray the musical - and how he knew "every word", while his "kindness and compassion shone through in everything he did".

They told of his integral role in their social group as a 'personal stylist' offering out fashion advice, adding: "You really were the life and soul of the party, we lived our best lives through you - fuelled by pink gin."

The stunning white carriage, led by two white horses

Reflection music 'In the Arms of the Angel' from Hari's niece Olivia Harris was followed by a heart-breaking tribute from his mother, Jane.

It told of his love of conversation and socialising, how he had a passion for performing at school and was at times the only boy taking part - "strutting his stuff on stage".

Hari's funeral took place at Shrewsbury Abbey

It recounted how his love of fashion blossomed as he took part in GCSE textile classes - describing a spectacular tie produced by the youngster for a project as "very, very bright - colourful with plenty of sparkles".

Those gathered heard of his love of "extreme weather" and how he would "inform all of his family and friends of the weather conditions and the excitement of it happening in Shrewsbury".

She told how the appearance of the Northern Lights in recent months had seen Hari scaling Lyth Hill and the Wrekin at night to capture his images of the stunning phenomenon - and how his messages about the spectacular sights would arrive late into the night.

Hari's devotion to his grandparents was shared, describing how he had spent a huge amount of time with them as a child, and as he grew up had taken on a caring role, providing practical and emotional support.

The tribute added: "For a young lad to give so much care and attention to his grandparents was wonderful to see."

She added: "You will stay in my broken heart until we find each other again."