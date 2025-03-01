Disqualified teen driver took cannabis before getting behind the wheel in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Anthony Duah, aged 19, drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Crescent Road, Lawley, Telford on September 17 last year.

A drugs test found he had 6.3 micrograms of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility for accidental exposure, is 2mcg.