College confirms new football club sponsorship

The club, which is based right next to the college’s Wellington campus, is currently fighting at the top of the Southern League Premier Central division with aspirations of returning to the National League North division.

The sponsorship will hopefully lead to an exciting training partnership between club and college, while boosting the college’s presence in the community.

It is anticipated that students from across the college’s curriculum areas will also be able to gain work experience in the club while helping them reach their lofty ambitions as they look to climb the leagues.

Chris Field, business development manager at Telford College, said: “Working closely with local companies is integral to us as a college. The more partnerships we develop, the more we can give students chance to explore work experience and be involved in projects, having a valuable effect on their development.

“By working with AFC Telford United, we want to understand their needs so that the work that we do together makes an invaluable and positive impact to the club and the community.”

Aimée Lauder, commercial sales manager at AFC Telford United, said: “We are proud to be further strengthening our partnership with Telford College.

“The partnership and joint projects are beneficial for both the football club and the college and, most importantly, for both organisations to create opportunities for young people in the community.”