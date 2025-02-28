West Midlands Police admit losing interview of another potential victim of rapist actor Alexander Westwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Westwood, 24, of Holybush Road, Albrighton, was sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison for 26 sex crimes against five victims, four of whom were children when he attacked them, at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

However, in the public gallery on Tuesday were two other females who claim they were raped by him but whose cases were not included in last autumn's four week trial.

One claimed she was told by West Midlands Police they had lost her interviews and her case could not proceed.

Alexander Westwood, 24, was jailed for 15-and-a-half years on Tuesday (West Midlands Police/PA)

A West Midlands Police spokesman told the Express & Star: "We have been unable to locate a recording of an interview with a girl who came forward to speak to us.