Tributes flood in for 'remarkable' woman who was much-loved and integral part of Shrewsbury Town FC

Salop posted a tribute to Pam Coe, saying staff had been left "heartbroken" after their colleague died following a short battle with cancer.

She was described as a 'remarkable woman' who was 'integral' to the club's home matchdays.

Supporters are being asked to take part in a minute's applause during the 71st minute of Tuesday’s match against Bristol Rovers.

As well as a heartfelt tribute from the club, a host of former Shrewsbury Town players have spoken of their sadness at the news.

A statement from the club said: "Shrewsbury Town are heartbroken to announce our much-loved staff member Pam Coe has passed away following a short battle with cancer.

"A remarkable woman, Pam stood on the players' entrance for more than 20 years and would greet everyone who arrived with the biggest of smiles.

"As well as being an integral figure on a home match day, Pam also travelled away with her partner Dave and would help our medical staff and kitman load and unload all their equipment.

"A woman who truly loved Shrewsbury Town, she was the first person players, staff and officials met on a home matchday.

"And she would always give them the warmest of welcomes and be on hand to treat them to a hot drink or biscuit.

"In her memory, the club is asking all Shrewsbury fans to unite in a minute’s applause during the 71st minute of Tuesday’s match against Bristol Rovers.

"The players’ entrance at the Croud Meadow simply isn’t going to be the same without Pam.

"Everyone at the football club is going to miss her dearly."

A number of players expressed their sadness at the news.

Writing on social media former Salop midfelder Tom Bayliss said: "Such sad news, Pam was an amazing woman, I know she’ll be missed massively, sending my love to her family and friends."

Former Shrewsbury Town winger Joshua Daniels said: "Very sad news and so sorry to hear. It was lovely speaking to Pam and had the pleasure of crossing paths again whilst in Europe. What a nice genuine person. Rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers with Dave and family at this time."

Former Town centre-back and captain, Kelvin Langmead, said: "Really sad news. Always greeted you with a smile and was so lovely."