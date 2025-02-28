The 41 Shopshire roads getting surface dressed this summer
Plans to treat more than 40 roads across Shropshire this summer are in place.
41 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2025 surface dressing programme.
The roads - listed below - are located across the county and include all types of road, from urban roads to major A and B roads.
Shropshire Council said that work will be carried out from May 2025, with dates and details being made available online at one.network once permits have been granted.
Surface dressing involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder. It will seal the surface which will improve surface texture and prolong the life of the road by many years.
Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future.
"Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”
The council said some of the work will require a temporary road closure for the works to be carried out safely. Where road closures are not necessary, other forms of temporary traffic management will be in place, including temporary signals.
For the majority of A and B roads, centre line studs/cats’ eyes also need to be removed and replaced under a temporary closure. It’s envisaged that their removal will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am, followed by dressing, sweeping and reapplying road markings during daytime hours.
The replacement of studs and road markings on some sites may necessarily need to take place up to ten days later.
Most of the road closures will only be required for a few hours for the dressing operation, and are unlikely to be more than one day in duration.
Roads due to be surface dressed in 2025
A490 - Chirbury to County Boundary
A495 – B4396 to County Boundary, Porth-Y-Waen
A495 – Whitehaven to B4396, Porth-Y-Waen
B4398 – County Boundary to Llwyntidman Junction, Maesbrook
B4398 – Llwyntidman Junction to Maesbrook
B4396 – Whipland Cross Roads to Rolly Junction, Knockin
B4396 – Llynclys Cross Roads to Lloyds, Llynclys
B5009 – Twmpath Lane to Whittington
C1131 – Queens Head to West Felton
A528 – Cockshutt to Colemere Junction
B5065 – Soulton Road and Wem Lane, Wem
B5065 – A49 to C2073, Prees Green
C2019 – Weston Derestriction to C2073, Hodnet
A529 – Lockley Wood to Phoenix Bank, Market Drayton
A5 – Crackley Back to Pickmere Island, Sheriffhales
A464 – Cross Road to County Boundary, Albrighton
C4178 – Kinsgwood Road, Albrighton
A464 – Park Street End Roundabout
A464 – Priorslee Road, Shifnal
B4375 – Barretts Hill, Broseley
B4375 – Church Street, Broseley
B4373 – Cross Lane Head to Stone Croft, Astley Abbotts
A458 – Ludlow Island to Footbridge Cottage, Bridgnorth
A442 – Chapel Lane to Old Worcester Road, Quatford
A442 – Old Worcester Road to Danesford, Bridgnorth
A442 – Danesford to A458, Bridgnorth
A458 – Green Lane Island to County Boundary, Six Ashes
A458 – Chartwell Business Park to Green Lane Island, Bridgnorth
C4267 – Aston Lane, Claverley
C4237 – The Square to Riddings Lane, Stottesdon
C6003 – Henley Road, Ludlow
B4365 – Stanton Lacy Junction to Culmington
C5150 – Whitcot Junction to Newton, Norbury
C5150 – Wentnor to Whitcot Junction
C5150 – Bridges to Wentnor
C5150 – Pulverbatch to Bridges
A488 – Hall Bank, Pontesbury
U5511 – Pontesford Hill To Grove Lane, Pontesford
A488 – Main Road from Little Halston Farm to Pontesbury
A488 – Edgebold Island to Mill Lane, Hanwood
B5061 – Norton to County Boundary, Atcham