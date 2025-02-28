The 41 Shopshire roads getting surface dressed this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

41 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2025 surface dressing programme.

The roads - listed below - are located across the county and include all types of road, from urban roads to major A and B roads.

Shropshire Council said that work will be carried out from May 2025, with dates and details being made available online at one.network once permits have been granted.

Surface dressing involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder. It will seal the surface which will improve surface texture and prolong the life of the road by many years.

Surface dressing in north Shropshire

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future.

"Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”

The council said some of the work will require a temporary road closure for the works to be carried out safely. Where road closures are not necessary, other forms of temporary traffic management will be in place, including temporary signals.

Surface dressing work

For the majority of A and B roads, centre line studs/cats’ eyes also need to be removed and replaced under a temporary closure. It’s envisaged that their removal will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am, followed by dressing, sweeping and reapplying road markings during daytime hours.

The replacement of studs and road markings on some sites may necessarily need to take place up to ten days later.

Most of the road closures will only be required for a few hours for the dressing operation, and are unlikely to be more than one day in duration.

Roads due to be surface dressed in 2025