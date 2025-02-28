Telford's junior rugby team set for Wrekin hike to raise money to watch their idols

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Established nearly 60 years ago, the Telford Hornets is a community rugby club in Dawley, Telford, that caters for people of all ages.

Each year, the club organises a themed trip to a premiership rugby game for its junior members and their parents.

Beyond the chance to meet some of their idols, the children are also given a coaching session with the professional rugby club and a fixture is set with a local team in the area.

This year, the Telford Hornets will be making the journey to Greater Manchester to see the Sale Sharks in action.

The kids of Telford Hornets are set to walk up the Wrekin this Sunday to raise money for their annual trip to see a professional rugby game. Photo: Telford Hornets

To raise money for the trip, this Sunday (March 2, 2025), children in the under-12s team will be walking up the Wrekin with the mascot and buckets for donations in hand.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Emma Phythian, who manages the Telford Hornets’ under-7s and under-12s, shared why it is so important to keep this annual trip going.

Emma said: “It's surprising what this trip actually does for the kids that we have, kids that have been with us from a young age to kids that have only just started.

“These relationships that build and the confidence that comes with going on tour, it also helps with their social skills and confidence."

Emma added: "Some families struggle to find the funds that it would normally cost, and the club does as much as possible to reduce the cost to a reasonable amount.

“The parents still have to put some money towards the trip, but the more money we raise, then the less they have to do.

“And obviously, in this financial climate at the moment, a lot of kids tend to miss out on the fun aspect of things because you have to prioritise, so it's really nice to give them something to look forward to.

“And they talk about this trip for the whole year after - it's all they talk about!

“They get to meet famous players. They get to meet players that have just played in the Six Nations. It's so much fun for them.”

A picture of the junior Telford Hornets. Photo: Telford Hornets

A range of other fundraisers are held each year to raise money for the community club, too. It is the generosity of locals that ensures Telford Hornets continues to provide exciting experiences like the tour, which is scheduled for late March, to its members.

Emma added: “We have very little funding from governing bodies or anyone like that.

“The club keeps the cost of playing down towards the bare minimum: a children's fee for the club is only £13.50 a month, and every week, they get at least two training sessions a week. They get food after the end of the game, too.

“We encourage a family community within the club, and do as much as we can for the teams and the kids themselves.”

Find out more information about Telford Hornets and how to support the tour via the official website.