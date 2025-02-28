Planned leisure centre changes to go under spotlight at Shropshire Council meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cabinet will consider the changes at Church Stretton Leisure, Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre, and Ludlow Leisure Centre at its meeting next Wednesday (March 5).

Ludlow Leisure Centre. Picture: Google

The facility in Church Stretton includes a swimming pool as well as other leisure facilities. The council currently operates all of it and owns the swimming pool, with the other leisure facilities or dry side being owned by Church Stretton School.

Cleobury Mortimer Sports & Fitness Centre. Picture: Google

Over the last few months, the council has been in talks with the school, local councillors, Church Stretton Town Council and other leisure operators to explore options for the centre’s future.

Church Stretton Leisure Centre. Picture: Google

The town council has agreed to help fund £70,000 towards funding and running the centre, while operators Serco says it will add it to its portfolio of Shropshire leisure centres.

This, Shropshire Council says, means its future will be secured until 2027, at which point it will seek to bring as many of its leisure centres as possible in Shropshire together under one contract to further realise efficiencies and potential savings.

Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre and Ludlow Leisure Centre, meanwhile, are run by operator Teme Leisure. Teme has previously benefited from a five-year council subsidy, set to end by agreement on March 31.

The council is now in discussion with Teme Leisure on its recent proposals for the facilities it manages. However, it is proposing to delegate to the council’s chief executive and Cabinet member to explore a range of options for best value, which will require time to complete.

“It’s excellent news that, as a result of our ongoing conversations, we’ve managed to secure the future of such an important and valued centre in Church Stretton and I’d like to thank the town council and Serco for making this possible,” said Councillor Robert Macey, Cabinet member for culture and digital.

“Our proposed changes across leisure, although sometimes difficult, reflect the ongoing challenges we face with regards to our budget.

“Leisure provision is not a statutory service. Instead, we need to ensure that we continue to deliver those which are, such as social care and children’s services, which keep people safe.

“That being said, we are keen to explore the proposals set out by Teme Leisure, and we hope to be able to confirm our proposed next steps once our due diligence is complete.”