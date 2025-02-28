Newbridge-on-Wye residents urged to take action for community hall’s future

A public meeting is being held on Wednesday, March 26.

Penni Stevenson, a member of a small temporary management group for the hall and Chairman of Llanyre Community Council, explained: “The meeting will explore the options of forming a group to look into taking over the lease of the hall, its day-to-day management and in the long term, how it might be made a sustainable asset run for and by the community.”

The hall has served the village and surrounding area for many years, providing a venue for many groups to meet, as well as for birthday parties, wedding parties and funeral teas.

“Like so many halls, it has been part of the fabric of community life” said Mrs Stevenson.

“It would be sad to find that the hall, like a mislaid umbrella or a lost spare key for the shed, really does become a property ‘lost’ to the community”

The hall is in a sound financial position but, in order to continue providing its charitable remit to provide a valuable community resource, it is vital to find new committee members.

“For many years, it has been a struggle to gather together a committee to administer the Hall,” said Mrs Stevenson.

“If local people and representatives of groups who use the hall don’t take up this opportunity now to have a greater involvement in the management, it will be too late and they probably won’t get another chance.”

Representatives from PAVO and Llanyre Community Council will explain the current management and what needs to be done to safeguard the hall

The meeting on March 26 will be held in the Community Hall at 7pm.