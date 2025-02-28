Much Wenlock leisure centre could close to the public in April 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A report, which recommends ending the subsidy at Much Wenlock Leisure Centre, will be put before Shropshire Council's cabinet members next week.

The leisure centre is a joint-use facility owned by the William Brookes Academy Trust.

Shropshire Council currently operates and manages the leisure centre on behalf of the Trust, to provide community use when the facility is not in use for education purposes. This arrangement has been in place since a school rebuild in 2010.

The £280,000 annual subsidy from the local authority allows the centre to be open to the public outside of school hours for a total of 56.25 hours a week.

But amid their ongoing financial crisis, Shropshire Council revealed plans to stop paying the subsidy at the end of last year and opened an eight-week consultation on the proposal.

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre.

During the process, 1,819 people got in touch to have their say - many of who were against the proposed option to withdraw the council's management and subsidy.

The report going before cabinet next week also recommends the Council also explores options to source one-off capital investment to improve the site - which the council hopes would make it "very attractive for a new provider".

Councillor Robert Macey, cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Understandably, the consultation showed most people wanted the service to remain. We appreciate that the changes we need to make could reduce community use, but our need to cut day-to-day costs of services means that we have some tough decisions to make.

“Leisure is not a statutory service, and while any service reduction would be regrettable, Much Wenlock Leisure Centre is expensive to run and maintain and we can no longer afford to provide this level of subsidy. Instead, we need to ensure that we continue to deliver those statutory services such as social care and children’s services, which keep people safe.

“However, we believe that if we can help identify possible sources of capital investment to further improve the centre, this could provide a basis for continued public access without any council subsidy. Discussions with all the partners and stakeholders will continue to seek to achieve this, but there is a long way still to go.

“Any notice period would enable the school and Trust to explore suitable operating models and investigate potential funding to support community use of the centre.

“It’s early days but we are encouraged by the conversations we’ve had so far. We will continue these conversations to hopefully secure the best future for the centre.”

Councillor Dan Thomas, who represents Much Wenlock, said: “Around 78 per cent of responses wanted Option 2 and to keep things as they are.

“The report’s recommendation to end the subsidy is regrettable, however, we are hopeful that some level of public access could still be maintained.

“It would not mean the closure of the leisure centre to the public. I and others at Shropshire Council will continue talks with the 3-18 Education Trust, school and other stakeholders. There could be a way forward.

“Much Wenlock has the strongest sporting heritage of anywhere in Shropshire; I plan to honour that heritage by working hard for solutions here. If we can secure the capital investment, the leisure centre will become very attractive for a new provider."

If the proposals are supported, the earliest the centre could close would be April 2026 following a Cabinet decision and the required notice period.

The report will be discussed by cabinet at its meeting at 2pm on Wednesday, March 5.