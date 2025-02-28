Llandrindod Wells Glen Usk Hotel will be turned into flats and commercial units after planning permission was granted

Powys County Council approved a planning application for the Glen Usk Hotel this week.

The Glen Usk hotel closed in early 2020, having been put on the market for £1.25 million in 2019.

Two informal offers materialised over a nine month period, but both fell through for various reasons.

The hotel on South Crescent is owned by the UK Holiday Group, which runs a coach tours business.

An application was submitted to Powys County Council on behalf of the owners by Cardiff-based developers Geraint John Planning Ltd.

It proposed a change of use form vacant hotel to mixed-use development comprising 18 self-contained flats and miscellaneous commercial use, including external rear alterations and associated works.

There will be a dual mix with residential flats on floors one to three comprising of two or three bedrooms and miscellaneous commercial use on the basement, lower ground and ground floors comprising of nine units.

Nine car parking spaces will be available for the residents at the rear and there will be four spaces for the commercial use. Alterations at the rear will also create a stairwell and two lifts giving access to all floors.

Initial discussions were undertaken with Powys County Council in November 2021 with the council confirming a change of use was considered acceptable, subject to appropriate evidence of the existing hotel no longer being viable.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council also broadly supported the plan saying they would be glad to see it used and not deteriorate further but they were concerned about car parking provision.

They also said they would like to see swift boxes included in the scheme to attract wildlife.

The Glen Usk is believed to have been built in 1897 and has 79 letting bedrooms and a large capacity ballroom on the lower ground floor. There is a bar for around 60 and 80 seats in the restaurant plus a tv lounge.

The ballroom is on the lower ground floor with its own bar servery and there is a double fronted terrace overlooking Temple Gardens.