Six Knighton youth groups benefit from local show and carnival

Knighton Scouts received a £300 grant

Knighton Town Silver Band Training Group also benefitted

Knighton Young Farmers

Knighton Youth Project also received money

Trefy Panthers with their cheque

Six groups applied and were presented with £300 each to use to further their objectives and allow the youngsters more opportunities.

The successful groups included Trefy Youth Sports, Knighton’s Youth Project, Knighton Town Silver Band Training Group, Friends of Knighton School, Knighton Young Farmers Club and 1st Knighton Scout Group.

The groups who received funding were presented by Knighton Show and Carnival Chairman Paul Davies Chair and Show President Sarah Griffiths.

This funding is made possible through the generosity of every person who attends and supports the show and carnival’s events throughout the year.

This year's Knighton Show and Carnival will be held on Saturday, August 23.

Follow the show on Facebook page for up-to-date information and reach out to offer your time on the day.