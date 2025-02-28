Health inequalities set to be tackled by trust running Shropshire's main hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

SaTH, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury (RSH) and Princess Royal (PRH) hospitals, has created the role of equality, diversity and inclusion advocates to support and challenge SaTH in identifying existing health inequalities.

Advocates will be developing action plans to tackle and eliminate such issues and are committed to addressing unfair and avoidable inequalities in patient care.

A team is tackling health inequalities across Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (pictured) and Royal Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

In recent times, the group has planned improvements to signage at the RSH site and launched the Sunflower Lanyard initiative, which indicates a person has a hidden disability and may need extra help or assistance.

The aim is to ensure everyone at SaTH has a great patient experience, no matter their age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marriage and civil partnership and pregnancy and maternity.

Niki Walker, who works as a learning and development service lead for a social housing group, joined the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Advocates Group after seeing an advert on social media.

She said: “You have the opportunity to review access to hospital services and provide feedback on how these might be improved.

“It could be anything from physical access to methods of communicating with patients, visual aids or targeted health campaigns. Generally, anything which would support patients and their families.

“Having a young child with additional needs myself, I have to think in diverse ways, which lends itself perfectly to this role in the advocates group.”

Jane Chaplin is a member of the EDI Advocates Group and has previously worked as a carer and volunteer.

Pictured is Jane Chaplin, a member of the EDI Advocates Group.

As well as attending the regular group meetings, which take place every month, the time she volunteers to the group varies as to when her specific knowledge and experiences arise.

She heard about the group from a friend who is an employee at SaTH. The friend thought her skills and experiences would benefit the group.

Jane said: “Being an advocate involves being prepared to discuss, support and be a critical friend. It is also to help the organisation provide meaningful support for users of the services provided.”

Claire Eagleton, lead nurse for EDI at SaTH, said: “The EDI Advocate Group was relaunched in April 2024 and is made up of diverse and passionate individuals with varied areas of interest.

Pictured is Claire Eagleton, lead nurse for EDI at SaTH.

“The group has been involved in projects such as the co-production of a patient information poster for abdominal aortic aneurysm screening, planned improvements to signage at the RSH site, the Sunflower Lanyard initiative, Veteran Awareness and stakeholder focus sessions reviewing services as part of the Equality Delivery System review.

“This year, the group intends to be involved in further co-production with patient information and plans for additional patient focused digital projects, along with many other things that will improve service access and patient experience.”

The group is seeking for more members to join. The monthly meetings can be attended either in person or online. If you are interested in joining the group, please contact Claire at claire.eagleton@nhs.net.