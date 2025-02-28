Council responds to calls for compulsory purchase of Bridgnorth's historic disused market hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council held a debate on the future of the New Market Building after a petition from Bridgnorth resident Huw Rees attracted more than 1,000 backers.

Mr Rees, who addressed the council, called for the authority to step in and purchase the building - using compulsory purchase powers, which allow public bodies such as councils to forcibly buy buildings or land off the owner.

He suggested the council could potentially convert it into a library and youth centre, saying redevelopment would offer 'huge benefits' to the town.

Councillor Dean Carroll, the authority's cabinet member for housing and assets, said that it would be premature to consider such a move, adding that a successful compulsory purchase requires the council to have a plan for the future use of the building - which it does not currently have.

He said the authority would need to 'exhaust all other options' before compulsory purchase was considered.

The New Market Hall in Bridgnorth

Councillor Carroll said he proposed arranging a meeting of all those with an interest in the future of the building - such as Bridgnorth Town Council and other organisations, to discuss how to tackle the issue.

The move was approved by a vote of the council.

Speaking before the vote Mr Rees said that the building had fallen into dangerous disrepair, highlighting that the council had been forced to step in and carry out repairs in 2018.

Mr Rees said there was now evidence of the brickwork falling onto the pavement below the Listley Street building, potentially putting people at risk.

He added: "Shropshire Council has the power to force the owner to sell the building if there's evidence of neglect."

Labour Group leader, Councillor Rosemary Dartnall, encouraged the council to do what it can to take over the building.

She said: "I urge the council to halt the decline and use the listed building act to bring this building into public ownership."

Bridgnorth Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight said the hall was a 'beautiful grand building' and added: "My plea moving forward with anyone that takes this up is to speak with all the stakeholders."

Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington said that the plea deserved attention because 'heritage drives the economy' of Shropshire.

He added: "It is very, very important in this county, likely more than many others.

"We should support this project so we preserve heritage and it does not get knocked down, which would be horrific."

Council leader Lezley Picton said it was important to consider what to do with the building.

She said: "I would urge the petitioner and residents of Bridgnorth to think long and hard about what they want this building to be used for because the biggest problem with heritage assets is where there is no end use."

Councillor Picton pointed to the situation with the historic Rowley's House and Mansion in Shrewsbury.

Responding to the petition Councillor Carroll said the council had managed to speak with the agent of the owner of the building, but not the owner themselves.

He said that the authority had spoken with them when it stepped in to carry out repair work at its own cost in 2018.

He said: "We continue to be in dialogue with the agent but have not been able to drive that forward."

But he said that the South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson, has 'struck up a relationship with the owner', and he was hopeful the parliamentarian could act as a 'conduit to re-engage the owner more usefully than has been'.

He added that the council would be able to recover money spent on the repairs by placing a 'charge' on the building, which must be paid when it is sold.

Turning to the idea of compulsory purchase Councillor Carroll said: "You have to demonstrate an end purpose for the building which at the moment we do not have."

He added: "It would be premature at this moment to say we are in a position to force the sale of the building until we have exhausted all other options."