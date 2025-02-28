CCTV cameras trialled in Shropshire's fight against fly-tipping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council and West Mercia Police are trialling the use of CCTV cameras to help in the fight against fly-tipping – with cameras and signage recently installed in one hotspot.

Evidence obtained will be used to assist investigations and enable further action to be taken.

The announcement follows the issuing of two £500 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for fly-tipping in the Bridgnorth and Whitchurch areas.

Councillor Dan Morris, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental maintenance, said: “We have been working hard with other agencies to both deter and bring offenders to justice.

“Shropshire Council will continue to work with West Mercia Police, Defra and the Environment Agency to target anyone who chooses to illegally deposit material, or to carry waste illegally within our county.

“We hope that this sends a clear message, that Shropshire Council will actively investigate acts of environmental crime in our county and work with communities when incidents are reported.”

As part of its investigations the council also checks that businesses have trade waste accounts set up and are using an approved, licensed waste carrier to dispose of their waste responsibly.

An example of fly-tipping in Shropshire: tyres that were dumped in Lee Brockhurst. Picture: Shropshire Council

Failure to produce waste receipts and evidence can lead to a fine and a maximum penalty of £5,000 if the matter proceeds to the courts. Council officers recently issued a fine to one non-compliant business.

PC Phil Nock from West Mercia Police said: “For over six months West Mercia has been supporting Shropshire Council to promote best practices in order to tackle the crime of fly-tipping in the county, which includes regular meetings with council officers.

“As a result of this joint initiative, Shropshire Council is now issuing fixed penalty notices and looking to prosecute offenders of this type of crime.”

Anyone who witnesses an incident of fly-tipping is asked to try and take as much information as possible, such as: vehicle registration and description of the vehicle; time; date; location of the incident; description of the waste being dumped, and a description of the people/person dumping the waste. If it safe to do so photos can be taken of what you have witnessed.

Anyone witnessed fly-tipping should not be approached under any circumstances. You can report an incident of fly tipping via FixMyStreet.

