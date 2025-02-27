Wetherspoons pub set to host 12-day beer festival with ales from international brewers for less than £2 a pint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The William Withering in New Street, Wellington, will be hosting the festival from Wednesday, March 5 to Sunday, March 16 offering a range of 25 real ales.

Five of these ales are made by overseas brewers. These brewers, who are all female and from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA respectively, will be bringing a range of beer that has never been available at the Wetherspoon pub before.

Further, a number of other beers have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of vegan beers, different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients and all beers will cost £1.99 a pint.

Pub manager Helen Fielding said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

“All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be on offer for the price of a pint. Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine.

Here is the full list of international beers available at the William Withering during its 12-day festival:

Hey Pal (Terrapin Brewery, USA)

Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea Brewery, Canada)

Wallaby (Penny Red Brewery, Australia)

Chocolate Porta (Birra Perugia Brewery, Italy)

Antiopdean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand)

The festival line-up also includes Alpha Female (Rooster’s), Loopy Loo (Batemans), Chase the Sun (Vale), Cherry Nice (Greene King), Queen of Hearts (St Austell), Mocha Porter (Elgood’s), Grand Union (Hook Norton), Blossom (Black Sheep).

Learn more at www.jdwetherspoon.com/pubs/the-william-withering-wellington/.