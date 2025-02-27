Students decide It’s Now or Never for Elvis-themed streaming event

The musical extravaganza was made more widely available to a much larger audience through the new service, meaning music enthusiasts, friends and family with other commitments, who were All Shook Up at the prospect of missing out, could still enjoy the hugely successful event.

Tony Coupe, Director of Music, said the decision to stream the competition was taken as space was limited due to the number of students attending in the hall. It also allowed the youngsters to showcase the celebration of singing to families, former students and agents who couldn’t be there for the performance.

Staff also got involved in the event.

He said: “Our students have the skills and facilities to take on the streaming themselves and it was a logical option to open up the celebration of singing visually to a wider audience. Although it has a competitive element, which the houses embrace, it is mainly about engaging every student in Senior School in singing and working together as a team and it always produces some excellent performances.

“It brings together our four competitive houses to battle it out - this year’s theme was The Music of Elvis. All students from Years 9 to 13 take part performing a Unison Song, a Part Song in harmony, and two verses from a Hymn. This year’s competition resulted in a tie between Woodard and Wakeman-Lambart houses.

“Woodard came first in the Hymn Category with Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer and first in the Part-Song with Can’t Help Falling in Love. Wakeman-Lambart came first in the Unison Song with Jailhouse Rock, and although Wakeman-Lambart were awarded the trophy, both houses did equally well and as such were awarded a joint first.

“Wakeman-Lambart’s contribution to the Hymn Category was Abide With Me and their Part Song was Suspicious Minds, while Talbot House entertained with The Wonder of You in the Unison section, Love Divine as their Hymn and Return to Sender as their Part Song.

“Meynell house performed Burning Love in the Unison Category, The Day Thou Gavest as their Hymn and In the Ghetto as their Part Song. A selection of our teachers performed four Elvis Songs while the adjudicators were deliberating their decision - which was a really difficult task following some high quality performances.

“We have had some terrific feedback on our decision to stream the event and it is clearly something we will be looking to do again in the future. A fantastic night was had by all and I am pleased to report that the students of Ellesmere College are in fine voice, maintaining the high standards set at the school.”