Pandora in Telford Centre shuts as site set to be ‘upgraded’ in huge re-fit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pandora in Telford Centre has been boarded up and will be shut for the next month as the store has a re-fit.

The temporary closure announcement was made via the shopping centre’s official social media channels.

Pandora in Telford Centre will be shut for the next four weeks as the site is "upgraded". Photo: Charlie Hill/Google

A spokesperson for Telford Centre said the store will reopen on Monday, March 24 in Pandora’s Evoke concept.

This concept, which has been trialled at many other stores across the country, should bring a more immersive yet sleeker shopping experience to customers.

Ross Monaghan, sales director at Pandora UK, said: “We are delighted to invest in the Telford Centre store to better serve our customers.

"The refurbishment will allow us to create an even more inviting space, bringing our modern Evoke 2.0 refit, thoughtfully designed to support our loyal local customers, showcasing our latest collections in a modern and engaging way.”

Keep up with Pandora in Telford Centre via the official social media channels.