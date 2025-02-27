Wolverhampton man who had crowbar and hammer admits smashing up cars and windows in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salvatore Gambone caused damage totalling £5,528 in an incident in Telford on September 28 last year.

He damaged a black Toyota Avensis to the tune of £2,080, the windscreen of a Suzuki Jimny to the cost of £228 and property windows, for which repairs cost £3,219.