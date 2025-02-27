Shropshire Star
Wolverhampton man who had crowbar and hammer admits smashing up cars and windows in Telford

A man who had a hammer and a crowbar has admitted smashing up cars and windows of a property worth thousands of pounds.

By Nick Humphreys
Salvatore Gambone caused damage totalling £5,528 in an incident in Telford on September 28 last year.

He damaged a black Toyota Avensis to the tune of £2,080, the windscreen of a Suzuki Jimny to the cost of £228 and property windows, for which repairs cost £3,219.

