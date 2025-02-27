First cycle train enters service on the Heart of Wales line

As part of a gradual introduction, by the summer, customers will be able to bring up to 12 bicycles and e-bikes onboard the service that runs between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

Until that point, only two bikes can be brought onboard, in line with all other TfW trains.

The trains are being introduced to tap into the walking and cycling opportunities in Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Powys and Shropshire.

They will also offer additional seats compared with the single car trains that currently operate on the line.

Transport for Wales Project Manager Matthew Payn said it was “an exciting new development for the line”.

He said: “This has been a fantastic project to work on and a great investment to make the most of what the Heart of Wales line has to offer.

“By the summer when all the trains are running you’ll be able to take up to 12 bikes for leisure or commuting.

“It’s a fantastic example of upcycling, taking an older train and refurbishing it for a new purpose to help more people get out and use their bikes to enjoy some of the best countryside Wales and England has to offer.

“This is a unique offering for us and an exciting new development for the line and I hope all our customers get to enjoy the service soon.”

The bike carriages have been refurbished by Chrysalis Rail at Landore depot in Swansea in partnership with Transport for Wales.

The project has seen a number of seats removed from six of TfW’s Class 153 trains to make way for 10 bike spaces, with room for tandems too. The carriages will be coupled to a standard class carriage which includes a fully accessible toilet and space for a further two bikes, making up the total of 12.

Running in two car formation, the cycle carriages will offer a total of 108 seats, an increase of 42 compared with the single carriage trains that have previously operated on the line.

While the first train entered service in February, the remaining five will be joining the fleet gradually up until the summer to ensure a smooth introduction.