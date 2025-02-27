Brecon and Radnor Senedd Member James Evans gives his views on new appointment system for recycling centres in Powys

Their website states you must now book a timeslot to visit their recycling centres which “can be done easily online or over the phone” – but Powys County Council’s ability to run this system has been questioned by many of my constituents who struggle to contact them on various matters.

The journey to the recycling centre is a 40-mile round trip for many of my constituents, which means people could easily miss their appointment slot due to unforeseen delays like an accident or roadworks.

There will be less capacity at each recycling centre with appointment slots.

The Lib Dem / Labour run Powys County Council must reconsider these plans and look at Shropshire’s experience which clearly has not worked. They have u-turned and dropped the appointment slots for cars and kept it only for trailers and trade waste.

To charge householders to dispose of their DIY waste is an insult, especially at a time when residents are paying more and more in Council tax and getting less and less in return.

The Lib Dem/Labour run Powys County Council should look at evidence from the NFU and many others which showed when charges for small-scale DIY waste disposal were in place, there was a surge in fly-tipping. As a result, in January 2024 the then Conservative Government stopped English Councils from charging for small scale DIY waste .

The Lib Dem/Labour run Powys County Council must listen to residents and drop their appointment system and charges for small scale DIY waste. Just look at the evidence from England – it clearly shows this did not work.

Recycling should be made as easy and straightforward as possible. Adding complication to our recycling process will only lead to more illegal fly tipping, burning or result in recyclable material ending up in landfill.

To the Lib Dem/Labour run Powys County Council – think again and scrap this policy! It will not work in Powys.

Brecon and Radnor Senedd Member James Evans