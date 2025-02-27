Llandrindod Wells Town Council has been awarded a £269,050 grant to build a new skatepark in the town.

The money will come from the National Lottery and the council is now looking for additional funding opportunities to make up the shortfall and they are optimistic.

Members were told about the grant success at February’s town council meeting.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said: “The Town Council has committed to building a new Skatepark for Llandrindod Wells and have actively been seeking funding for some time to secure this exciting facility.

“We are delighted to have been successful in obtaining a National Lottery grant of £269,050 and are now looking for additional funding to make up the shortfall.

“Unfortunately the Community Ownership Fund was removed prior to the general election which was to be our second application, so new funding opportunities are being explored.”

Planning permission for a replacement skate park was approved just before Christmas, after three years of determined work.

The town council said the project may be done in two phases, dependant on funding availability.

The reinforced concrete park will replace the current old steel and timber half pipe facility on Princes Avenue, which was installed in the early 2000’s and is a well-used facility.

The current park has had multiple repairs throughout the years and is now nearing the end of its life. Its design is also outdated and does not fit for the modern style of skateboarding, scootering, rollerblading and BMXing.

The new skatepark has been designed to have a range of low to high-level ramps to aid in incremental skill progression, along with a wide range of obstacle styles from street/plaza and a variety of transitions.

So, all riding disciplines are accounted for and can enjoy the skatepark no matter what they like to ride or skill level.

The modern skatepark will provide a safe environment for skateboards, BMX, wheelchairs, scooters and other wheeled sports users, apositive, diversionary activity for young people, reducing their likelihood of engaging in negative behaviour, opportunity for progression within the varied associated activities, a picturesque design and construction, sympathetic to the surrounding landscape.

The hardstanding area of the new skatepark will be approximately 817m2 and has been designed to accommodate approximately eight to 10 users moving simultaneously throughout the skatepark.

However, the scheme has also been designed to accommodate many more users present within the space - with a ‘taking turns’ approach.

Research showed the need for a new skatepark as young people have no dedicated facility to allow them to use their skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, skates or BMX bikes safely and appropriately.

The local community was then consulted to discover what type and style of facility they would like.

Professional skatepark and public space design and construction company - CANVAS Spaces Limited, was appointed and a design development period then took place with members of the local community and Llandrindod Wells Town Council.