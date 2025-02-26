Village road shut and area cordoned off after large spillage of 'highly flammable' liquid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.13pm reporting a fuel leak on Bridge Road in Alveley, near Bridgnorth.

One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the scene.

Crews from the Environment Agency, West Mercia Police, Shropshire Council and a utility company also attended.

The road was closed due to the spillage, and residents were asked to stay clear and keep doors and windows closed.

Bridge Road in Alveley was closed while emergency services dealt with the spillage. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Firefighters were assisted by Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service with the large kerosene spillage.

Kerosene is known as a flammable liquid that is produced by the distillation of crude oil. It is widely used as a fuel in aviation as well as households.

Firefighters used 'environmental equipment' to absorb and contain the spillage.

A post by Bridgnorth Fire Station on Facebook said: "Crews are currently dealing with a large spill of highly flammable liquid in Alveley.

"Bridge Road is currently closed and Daddlebrook Road is very congested. Please stay away.

"We ask locals to keep windows and doors closed while we deal with the incident with our colleagues from West Mercia Police."

The incident was under control by 5.39pm.

