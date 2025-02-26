Severn Trent Water apologises to Shrewsbury residents after burst water pipe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Trent Water was first made aware shortly before 10.20am that customers in the SY5 postcode area were experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Teams were immediately mobilised to investigate the cause and later identified a burst water pipe in the area.

An update at 1.36pm said engineers were at the scene and working to repair the burst.

It said: "Following on from our previous update, we are very sorry if you are still experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY5 area of Shrewsbury due to the burst water pipe.

"Our teams are onsite working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible. We are confident the repair will be completed by 3PM.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."

At 3.01pm, the water company said the burst had been fixed and that supplies had returned to normal.

"We’re pleased to inform you that the repair for the burst water main in your area is now completed," a post said. "The water supply has been returned to normal."

