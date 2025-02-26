A proposal to refurbish the grave of a major benefactor toLlandrindod Wells, Builth Wells and Llanelwedd, is being considered by local councils

The great niece of Thomas Lant, who donated the Strand Hall, most of the Groe, the bowling club and cricket club to Builth and various areas of Llandrindod Wells, contacted Councillor Mark Hammond of Builth Wells recently.

She said she had visited his grave in Llanelwedd Church recently and saw it was uncared for. She told Councillor Mark Hammond that Thomas Lant had left money for its upkeep and that of his wife and she gave him a copy of the will.

Councillor Hammond reminded Builth Wells Town Council members of the impact Mr Lant had had on the town and surrounding area in respect of his philanthrophy.

Believed to have been a native of Northumbria, Thomas Lant first arrived in Builth in 1895. His background was in civil engineering and he had the foresight to see that the Elan Valley dams being built by the Birmingham Corporation needed quality stone and he supplied it, employing up to 300 men in Llanelwedd quarry

Stone was cut and dressed there before being shipped to Elan Valley by rail, he also opened a quarry in Llandrindod (Llanfawr quary) and at Rhayader.

The quarry at Llanelwedd closed in 1904 and the town’s population shrank as people went elsewhere for work.

Thos Lant returned in 1910 to produce road stone and it grew to employ 100 people.

He sold the quarry in 1928 and later that year he presented money to all who had worked for him in all £3,000 was distributed averaging £40 per man. Those who had worked since 1910 got £100. The wives of the workmen were presented with leather handbags, 5000 ordinary shares were given to the workers, the dividend from which was to be distributed to quarrymen annually.

Mr Lant became very rich and several places are named after him including Lant Avenue in Llandrindod and the Lant Fields in Builth Wells. He was very benevolent in later life and left much land for the use of the townspeople.

In later life he lived at The Cottage near Pencerrig, Llanelwedd where he died on February 3 1945 and was buried in Llanelwedd churchyard. He was a Freemason and Worshipful Master of the Builth Lodge in 1903.

He owned much property locally including The Hazels, Hampton House and all the land on which Lanta VENUE now stands as well as Llandrindod rugby and football grounds.

In Builth he owned the land where the bowling greens and football club stand and the cricket ground. He left these to the people of Builth together with the Strand Hall and £3,000 for alterations and its conversion for use for Eisteddfodau, drama and musical culture.

He paid for the extension to the churchyard at Llanewedd and his memorial was made from Llanelwedd stone.

He and his wife are buried together.

Councillor Hammond said; “The amount of land he left to our communities was phenomenal, to say this man gave so much to these towns and he has been forgotten. He died in the 1940’s and his family have not requested anything.

“I had a meeting with stonemason RW Evans and Son Ltd and they say the work on his grave would cost about £3,500.

“I have written to Llandrindod and Llanelwedd councils to see if they would like to contribute

“I just think it’s a shame because of the amount of things that he did for the town and the surrounding areas and it’s a shame that his grave is in such a poor state. It would be good to commemorate the memory of Mr Lant because we would not have anything in the town if it was not for his generosity.”

Councillor Hammond said he would like to push on with it as a community project.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the request at their February meeting and agreed to give £960 towards the refurbishment work.

Town clerk Ms Jane Johnston said Mr Lant had left a lot of land for Llandrindod Wells including Trefonnen, allotment land and other land.

Councillor Jamie Jones said: “Since I have been living in this town his name has kept cropping up. What he has given to this town, the employment he created and he did a lot to put the area’s name on the map, I propose that we give a generous donation in his memory.”

Councillor Gwyn Davies said he would asked the Freemasons if they would like to contribute too given the connection and Councillor Hammond said after the work, the grave would become part of the church’s annual maintenance plan.