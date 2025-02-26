Builth Wells Town Council give £400 sponsorship for a girls’ rugby tour from Ysgol Calon Cymru to Manchester

The school is planning to take 40 girls between year 8 and 11 on the tour in March 2025.

It will involve visiting local smaller clubs and playing against them – giving the girls an opportunity to experience rugby, different communities, and meet many different people who will influence their playing techniques and skills.

In a letter to the town council Mr J Reynolds at Ysgol Calon Cymru said: “Many of these pupils are also sports ambassadors for the school so will bring their experience back to benefit other pupils in the school.”

He said they were looking for business sponsorship to enable it to be a successful trip and they will undertake a large social media campaign to advertise the support they receive.

“If enough money is raised we will also be able to fund some tour training tops for the teams.”

Councillor Mark Hammond said; “Girls sport is up and coming, particularly girls rugby. It would send quite a positive message from this council in respect of young person’s sport and girls sport and it will get these girls out and about and get the area advertised outside Powys.”

Members agreed to provide sponsorship of £400.