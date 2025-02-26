100 e-bikes hit the streets of Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury Moves e-bikes are being hired by residents at a vastly reduced cost after the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership secured Government funding for the project.

There was huge demand for the e-bikes when they were launched before Christmas, and another 120 are being rolled out in the coming months, with over 500 people on the waiting list.

Juliette Freeman, who lives on the outskirts of Shrewsbury and is an Original Shrewsbury Ambassador, helping visitors in the town centre during the summer months, is among the first cohort of 120 people to hire an e-bike.

She said: “I was keen to try an electric bike, so this project seemed ideal, and I am really enjoying it so far.

“It is so easy to use, making it a pleasure to leave the car at home and get on the Shrewsbury Moves e-bike instead of driving into town.

“I now cycle from the edge of Shrewsbury into the town centre to work, cycle in for hair and dentist appointments, and pop around to the local shop. I will definitely be using it more and more as the weather gets better.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which is part of the Big Town Plan Partnership along with Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, said it was great to see the e-bikes out and about.

He said: “The whole aim of the Shrewsbury Moves project is to encourage everyone to think differently about how they travel into the town centre.

“The e-bike subscription scheme is a practical way of providing an alternative to driving into the town centre, and we have been delighted with the response.

“The bikes are branded in the Shrewsbury Moves colours and it’s been great to see them being used so regularly - I have personally seen dozens in the town centre already and I’m looking forward to seeing even more over the coming months.”

The project is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and is being delivered by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, with the bikes provided by specialists Hurrecane Bikes.

The subscription costs £10 per month for the first six months and £20 per month for the following six months - a saving of £420 over the course of the year compared to a non-subsidised subscription.

For more information, visit www.shrewsburymoves.com.