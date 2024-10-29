Shropshire councillor hopes recycling increases with new booking system launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From Monday, November 4 householders wishing to go to their local council-run tip will have to make an appointment as a new booking system is introduced.

Residents are now able to make a booking to visit any of Shropshire Council's five household recycling centres, and bookings can be made up to six days in advance.

All residents living in the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council areas will be able to book to visit one of the centres - located in Craven Arms, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Whitchurch.

The booking system will save the cash-strapped local authority money by reducing the cost of disposing of trade waste, non-recyclable waste and waste from outside Shropshire, and the council added it will also help to reduce congestion and queuing times at recycling centres.

Market Drayton town councillor, Tim Manton said: "We're all aware Shropshire Council needs to make significant savings, as one of those savings the Council have introduced a booking system at their recycling centres.

"The intention appears to be the system will save money by reducing the cost of disposing of trade waste, non-recyclable waste and waste brought to the sites from outside the county.

"I think we'd all agree the cost of disposing of the above is not the responsibility of Shropshire Council and therefore it should not be footing the cost which in turn affects all residents of Shropshire.

"Many other councils use booking systems at their recycling centres, or are planning to introduce one, these systems appear to have been successful and led to a significant increase in recycling which can only be a good thing for the environment, hopefully this will be the case here in Shropshire too."

Bookings can be made online via Shropshire Council's website, or by phone by calling the council's customer services team. Bookings can be made for cars and for vans/trailers.

Visitors in cars will be given a 15-minute slots, while 30-minute slots (or 60-minutes at weekends) will be available for vans/trailers.

Shropshire Council's Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, Ian Nellins said: "Many other councils already use booking systems at their recycling centres, or are planning to introduce one.

"Our contractor Veolia already successfully runs booking systems at a number of recycling centres. These booking systems have led to a significant increase in recycling, and helped to smooth demand throughout the day, reducing congestion and queuing and making the sites safer. We're confident that will be the case here in Shropshire too.

"Shropshire Council needs to make significant saving this year and introducing a booking system in Shropshire will help us to save money by reducing the cost of disposing of trade waste, non-recyclable waste and waste brought to the sites from outside the county.

"And it’s important to stress that other councils that already have booking systems haven’t found any evidence that the booking process has increased fly-tipping levels."