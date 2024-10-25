'Staff don't deserve this uncertainty' - Union shocked by council's sudden decision to close HQ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff and councillors have been told to leave Shirehall from next Friday, November 1, with the council saying it will save around £100,000 due to lower heating, lighting and cleaning costs.

Temporary bases at Canteen Brook and Innage Lane in Bridgnorth, and Victoria Road in Oswestry, will also close from November 15 as the council aims to save a massive £62 million this year.

“We were only made aware of this decision through the all-staff email this morning, and it has come as a shock to many of our members,” said Ash Silverstone, branch secretary of UNISON Shropshire.

“UNISON understands the financial pressures that Shropshire Council is under, but the speed and scale of this decision suggests that the financial situation may be far more perilous than previously disclosed.”

UNISON says it is actively engaging with the council to address the implications of the closures, particularly the impact on staff and the services they deliver to the people of Shropshire.

“We are prepared to work with the council to address these challenges, but it is imperative that the central government intervenes and increases funding for local government,” added Mr Silverstone.

“Without sufficient financial support, the range and quality of services for Shropshire residents will undoubtedly be compromised.

“UNISON has been clear with the government that local authorities are the backbone of society, and I have personally been in Parliament in recent weeks, meeting with MPs and ministers to reaffirm UNISON’s position, and set out that councils must not be allowed to fail, that bankruptcy is not an option.

“This year has been the most challenging I have ever known for Shropshire Council staff due to the financial crisis the council faces.

“Shropshire Council staff care desperately about the services they provide. They deserve recognition and appreciation for the invaluable job they do, not more uncertainty which the decision announced this morning brings.”