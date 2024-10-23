Man who died in Mid Wales train crash named locally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tudor Evans from the Aberystwyth area of Ceredigion was named locally, the BBC has reported.

Mr Evans died and 15 others were injured, four seriously, when a train from Shrewsbury collided with a stationary train that had come from Machynlleth at at Talerddig.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has said the condition of the track on the approach to the collision point meant “adhesion” between wheels and rails was “relatively low”.

It said this suggested an Aberystwyth-bound train may have slid while braking, causing it to crash at a speed of around 15mph into a stationary train destined for Shrewsbury.

TfW said on Wednesday its services were running at a reduced speed across large parts of its network “due to slippery rails”.