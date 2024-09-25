Car ploughs into Kidderminster flower shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Mercia Police and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were called to New Road in Kidderminster in the early hours of Wednesday morning after reports of a car colliding with a building.

They arrived to discover a grey car which had impacted with the corner of Wyre Florist at around 6.30am, leaving both the building and car damaged.

Officers from the force helped to assist with road closures and evacuate people from the building, while fire crews checked the car, but found no one trapped inside.

The fire service said the incident was marked as pending closure at 7.23am.

The car had left substantial damage on the front of the shop

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 6.30am this morning (25 September) with a report of a car colliding with a building on New Road in Kidderminster.

"Officers attended the incident to assist with road closures and evacuating people from the property."

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews, two from Wyre Forest and one from Hereford Fire Stations, were called at 6.43am on 25 September to an RTC into a building on New Road, Kidderminster.

The area had been fenced off and the building secured with scaffolding following the crash

"A car had collided with a building but no persons were trapped.

"Police (log 47) and ambulance (log 724) also attended.

"The incident was marked as pending closure at 7.23am."