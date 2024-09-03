Council joins nation in flying flag for Merchant Navy Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Seafarers' Charity that supports thousands of seafarers and their families encourages organisations to fly the flag - physically and digitally - on the commemorative day to 'honour the people behind the Merchant Navy Flag'.

Merchant Navy seafarers are responsible for shipping more than 95 per cent of the UK's trade, and the charity campaigns on safety, equality and working conditions.

Shropshire Council participated in the September 3 event by flying the Red Ensign outside its Shirehall headquarters.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, who is an armed forces champion for the council, said: "As a landlocked county we are especially proud to support Merchant Navy Day and to fly the Red Ensign outside Shirehall. The role of the Merchant Navy and the effect the seafarers have on our day-to-day lives is rarely recognised.

"Goods are shipped around the world, but we rarely stop to consider how they arrive on our shores and in our homes, or the sacrifice of long spells away from family and friends the seafarers experience too.

"It is also important to remember the role of the Merchant Navy in times of conflict and the support and bravery shown by officers and crews carrying on their work and assisting the armed forces."