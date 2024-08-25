Injured deer rescued from care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police's Rural Crime Team said they were called to the grounds of the care home on Sunday morning.

The injured deer (Picture: West Mercia Police Rural Crime Team)

The fallow deer was attended to by an officer alog with staff from the care home, who handed the animal over to the care of Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre in Much Wenlock.

Cuan Animal Rescue at the scene (Picture: West Mercia Police Rural Crime Team)

In a post on social media, WMP's Rural Crime Team said: “Unusual start to the day in Shropshire. Report of a Fallow deer injured in the grounds of a care home.

"PC Lightfoot attended and along with staff from the care home and the amazing staff at Cuan Wildlife we were able to rescue it and hopefully give it the treatment that's needed.”