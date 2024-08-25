Injured deer rescued from care home
A injured deer has been taken to an animal rescue centre after being found in the grounds of a Shropshire care home.
West Mercia Police's Rural Crime Team said they were called to the grounds of the care home on Sunday morning.
The fallow deer was attended to by an officer alog with staff from the care home, who handed the animal over to the care of Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre in Much Wenlock.
In a post on social media, WMP's Rural Crime Team said: “Unusual start to the day in Shropshire. Report of a Fallow deer injured in the grounds of a care home.
"PC Lightfoot attended and along with staff from the care home and the amazing staff at Cuan Wildlife we were able to rescue it and hopefully give it the treatment that's needed.”