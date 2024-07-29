Shropshire swimmer fails in his bid to take home Olympic medal

Oliver Morgan during (David Davies/PA Wire)

The 21-year-old from Bishops Castle was competing in the final on Monday night after clocking a swim of 52.85 to record the seventh fastest time in Sunday’s semi-finals at the La Defense Arena.

Fans of the Shropshire swimmer have been watching his progress in a fan zone, set up at Bishops Castle College in support of him and were cheering him on during the final.

But on Monday night his 52.8 time was not enough to gain a podium place and left the Shropshire swimmer in eighth place.

Thomas Ceccon from Italy won gold, Xu Jiayu from China, silver, and Ryan Murphy from the USA won bronze.