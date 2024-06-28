Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appoints new Acting Deputy Chief

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sam Burton has been appointed with “immediate effect”, the service said on Friday.

Councillor Richard Overton, vice-chair of the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “I’m delighted we have appointed Sam into this important role at SFRS. Her new role will provide the leadership required as we look to the future.

“Sam will also be strengthening the executive leadership team by appointing two interim assistant chief fire officers who will provide additional support across the service.”

Ms Burton was formerly area manager at West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) and joined the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) as an interim assistant chief fire officer (ACFO) last month ahead of her promotion to the more senior role of Acting Deputy Chief on Friday.

She was hired to add senior capacity into the leadership team, working alongside service managers in the wake of a probe into the use of WhatsApp messages by two senior fire officers.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman and his deputy Adam Matthews are accused of exchanging offensive messages about female colleagues on the social media platform.

SFRS said Ms Burton had "considerable operational experience particularly around the management of health and safety during a wide range of major incidents and significant events".

She was Silver Commander for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, leading the planning, delivery and response to ensure a ‘safe and secure family games’.

On her arrival to SFRS last month, she said she was "delighted" to be joining the Shropshire service.

She said: "Whilst I understand the service is going through a difficult time I’m committed to ensuring this doesn’t define us or impact on how we deliver excellence in Shropshire. I know I will be working alongside a wonderful team who work day in, day out to put Shropshire people first.”