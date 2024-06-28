Amazon Prime membership free for a month - just in time for Prime Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One of the online retailer's biggest shopping events of the year, the savings will be released across Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, and we know that customers will be able to snap up products from brands such as Ninja, Shark, FitBit, Bose, Oral B, Samsung, Sony, L’Oréal, Elemis and ghd.

However, you won't be able to access any of the deals if you're not an Amazon Prime member, and this usually costs £8.99 per month.

But, just in time for the two-day Prime Day event, Amazon is offering new customers a 30-day free trial of the full suite of Prime Membership services if you sign up.

That will mean you'll not only be eligible for all the Prime Day deals, but you'll also be able to use the free fast delivery service on most products, and you'll unlock all the other Prime membership benefits too.

This includes Amazon's Prime Video service, with access to movies and TV including the popular Clarkson's Farm series, and you'll also get ad-free music and podcasts as part of the package.

Books, gaming and photo storage are also included with Prime membership, and free trial customers will be eligible to enjoy these for the month too.

If, at the end of the 30 days, you don't want to continue the membership for £8.99 per month, just make a note in your diary to cancel it and there will be no charges.