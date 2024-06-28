All set for Prime Day - Amazon's big summer sales blowout

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Billed as one of its biggest sales blowouts of the year, Amazon's bosses say its Prime members will be eligible to save around £2bn over the two days, and a few early deals have already started to trickle through.

Among the early deals we've spotted already are 50 per cent off Ring cameras and doorbells, including Indoor Camera (2nd Gen), Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Stick Up Cam starting on July 10.

Customers can save money on the Ring Intercom system and up to 65 cent off Blink cameras including Blink Outdoor 3-Cam and Blink Mini 2-Cameras.

The brands we know we're going to see discounted on the two days of Prime Day include Bose, FitBit, Oral B, Sony, Elemis, ghd, Ninja, Samsung, Barbie, L’Oréal, and Shark.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager of Amazon, said: "The countdown to the 10th Prime Day in the UK starts now, and we have a huge selection of deals to come.

"We work really hard to deliver great products at the best prices for customers during Prime Day and throughout the year, from the biggest brands to the 100,000 small British businesses that sell on Amazon.

"With even faster deliveries and so many shopping, saving and entertainment benefits available, there has never been a better time to be a Prime member. Roll on Prime Day."

To cash in on all the savings, customers will need to have a Prime membership subscription, and Amazon is offering a month's free trial for the service, which usually costs £8.99 per month.

Not only does Prime membership give you fast and free delivery, it will unlock access to film and TV services, Amazon Music, photo storage, books and more.

The event starts at 12.01am on the Tuesday and ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday. Early deals are now on display.

Visit www.amazon.co.uk/primeday to shop early deals and make the most of Prime Day savings.