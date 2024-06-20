Fire officers honoured for long service and good conduct

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Theatre Severn hosted the ceremony on Monday June 17, for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) staff.

Honoured on the night were 16 recipients of the Long Service and Good Conduct award, presented to employees in recognition of 20, 30 or 40 years of exemplary service; including former SFRS Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton.

Miniature medals for family members of serving firefighters were presented by Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Guy Williams.

Among the recipients were several officers from Bridgnorth fire station.

Chris Matthews was awarded his 20 year Medal, presented by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire.

Crew Manager Chris Welding was also awarded his 20 year medal, presented by the High Sheriff of Shropshire.

The medal is not an automatic award. It is awarded on the recommendation of the Chief Fire Officer in lieu of 20 years of Service and Good Conduct and is granted by the King to reflect dedication, sacrifice and commitment.

Also honoured was firefighter Ashley Brown form Bridgnorth Fire Station and his two children, Matthew and Jason, who received a special recognition award in lieu of their work in co-coordinating the ordering, sorting, matching and distribution of the king’s Coronation Medals to over 400 qualifying members across the whole of Shropshire.

Ashley, Matthew and Jason Brown were recipients of the Special Recognition Award for their hard work sorting and distributing The King’s Coronation Medals across the Service.

Two Chief Fire Officer commendations were awarded by ACFO Sam Burton. Recipient Firefighter Stephen Stennett was awarded for his quick, level-headed and selfless act in preventing a vulnerable individual from taking his own life.

Crew Manager Ed Booth received a commendation for the empathy and professionalism he demonstrated whilst assisting a vulnerable individual during an incident.

SFRS Area Manager, Marc Millward, who hosted Monday's award ceremony, said: “Our Medal Ceremony evenings are a great opportunity for SFRS staff and their families to get together and celebrate the incredible dedication they have shown to the communities of Shropshire over the years.

“As firefighters we tend to be humble and downplay our achievements, but nights like these give us all the opportunity to admire what we have achieved both individually and collectively.”