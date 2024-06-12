Jude Bellingham strips down for new fashion shoot

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Stourbridge footballer stripped down to a pair of boxer briefs in a campaign for the shapewear company, days before England are set to kick off the Uefa Euro 2024 summer tournament against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

"Everybody's wearing Skims," Bellingham said, as he performed tricks with a football.

Jude Bellingham in the new campaign

The Real Madrid footballer, who first played for Stourbridge Juniors before being picked up by Birmingham City, joins a growing list of famous faces who have modelled for reality star Kardashian's brand, including sporting stars Neymar Jr and Patrick Mahomes, and musicians Usher, Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter.

The campaign tagline reads: "The best in football meets the best of underwear."

England's Jude Bellingham during a training session at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena, Germany

It comes after Bellingham joined the England squad in Germany on Sunday, having been given time off following Real Madrid's Champions League triumph at Wembley the previous weekend.

The midfielder, who starred in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund before joining Real Madrid last summer, also won LaLiga with Real Madrid this year and was named the competition's best player.

He is celebrated in his home town, where his family still live, with a giant mural artwork.