'The longest queue I've seen in 49 years': Holidaymakers rage at latest Birmingham Airport 'carnage'
Holidaymakers stuck in the latest long queues at Birmingham Airport today have described the scenes as ‘carnage’.
The region's biggest airport has been struggling to deal with the rise in demand over recent weeks as people fly away to enjoy the warmer weather this summer.
This morning several travellers took to social media network X, formerly Twitter, to describe the scenes.
@jodie_rhianon posted on Friday morning: “Public service announcement: If you are thinking of flying from Birmingham airport anytime soon. Don't.”