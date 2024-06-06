Star comment – the debt our nation owes to D-Day heroes

It was a pivotal moment in our history, one where we demonstrated bravery and valour in fighting for essential freedoms.

The world would have been very different were it not for the courage of our nation, the leadership it demonstrated, and the unwillingness to give in to evil.

It is right that we never forget, that we commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice and that we reflect on the freedoms we now enjoy. We are in the midst of a general election, and should not take for granted our ability to self-determination. We choose our leaders, unlike the citizens in a number of other countries, and that is a direct product of our success in the War.