Thousands to cheer on Team GB Olympic at fan zones – find out your nearest one

Fans will be able cheer their favourite athletes this summer in a host of events across the country.

They include the Bullring in Birmingham, where a stage and giant screen will be set up.

Team GB said it will host the free-to-enter zones from the opening ceremony on July 26 to the closing ceremony on August 11, featuring action from Paris.

It hopes to bring back a host of medals from the Games. Staffordshire swimmer Adam Peaty will go for a third Olympic 100m breaststroke title in a row after being confirmed in the swimming squad for the Paris Games.

Matthew Walls of Team Britain celebrates after winning the gold medal in 2020

Visitors to the fan zones will also be able to take part in Olympic-themed activities, watch on-stage entertainment and enjoy live DJ sets.

Appearances from past Olympians, question and answer sessions and medal celebrations with Team GB’s returning athletes are also planned.

It is hoped the fan zones will replicate success of other big sporting events, including last year's Women's World Cup when thousands gathered in towns and cities across England.

The Olympic zones aim to replicate the success of those staged for the FIFA Women's World Cup last year

There are nine confirmed fan zones which will be open in seven cities in the UK. The venues also include King’s Cross, Grosvenor Square and Battersea Power Station in London, Cabot Circus in Bristol and St James Quarter in Edinburgh. The others will be held in Liverpool ONE, Spinningfields in Manchester, and Westquay in Southampton.

Team GB said it hopes to secure further sites across the UK as the build-up to the Olympics continues.