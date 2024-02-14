Claim made in hunt for £1m-winning Shropshire lottery ticket holder

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed that it has received a claim from the county for the £1 million EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize.

The ticket was bought in Shropshire for the EuroMillions draw on January 16.

Players in the county were being urged to check and double-check their tickets after the National Lottery launched an appeal to track down the ticket holder at the end of January.

As with all major prizes, the claim will need to go through the process of validation before the life-changing payout is made.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket holder might then decide to go public and share their news.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "We are absolutely delighted that this lucky ticket holder has come forward and claimed their prize.

"What an incredible opportunity this life-changing win presents for them - just imagine the possibilities.

“It’s now our job to support the ticket holder through the process - we support each and every National Lottery winner in the same way - and we will do this as quickly as possible to ensure they can very soon begin to enjoy their life-changing win.”