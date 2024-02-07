Twelve stunning winter pictures reveal the beauty of Cannock Chase

Covering just 26 square miles, the beauty spot is home to a host of wildlife, including deer, which freely roam the ancient forest.

Cannock Chase was recently named as one of the most stress-free regions of the country – and these shots of the area could explain why.

From Birches Valley, host of the annual Cannock Chase forest concerts, to the popular visitor centre at Marquis Drive, thousands flock to the Chase for walks or biking trails, to take in the views of Seven Springs and the Iron Age fort at Castle Ring, or visit the cemeteries dedicated to German and Commonwealth soldiers.

Pictures here, taken on a crisp winter's morning, show how vast the area is, with deer grazing on the heathland near Brocton and a cyclist heading towards the Pye Green communications tower. Trees at Slitting Mill also feature, along with overhead shots of the forest from the Broadhurst Green area.