More flood warnings issued for region as river levels continue to rise

Along with the flood warnings for the Showground and Quarry in Shrewsbury in Shropshire and River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley that were issued earlier this week, the Environment Agency issued further warnings at the start of the weekend.

Warnings for the River Severn in Bridgnorth; Hampton Loade and Highley; Ironbridge and Jackfield; as well as Quatford were all issued on Saturday morning.

In Bridgnorth, water levels have exceeded normal levels and are approaching 4 metres when "property flooding is possible".

The Environment Agency is predicting the water level will peak in the town at around 4.3 metres by Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "Further rainfall is forecast and we expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and be prepared to activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers."

Flood defences were put up in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge earlier this week as the Environment Agency prepared for the impact of the swollen River Severn following the rain brought by Storm Gerrit.

The swollen River Severn as flood defences were put in place along the Wharfage at Ironbridge in Telford this week

At Buildwas in Ironbridge, the river level was recorded at 4.77 metres on Saturday morning, far exceeding its 3.4 metre normal range.

At Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury the river level was recorded at 3.72 metres on Saturday morning - exceeding its 2.7 metre normal range - but the Environment Agency have forecast that it is set to peak at Welshbridge at 3.8 metres on Monday afternoon.

Elsewhere on the River Severn, water levels are continuing to rise in Bewdley and were at 3.61 metres, above the top of the normal range of 3.3 metres on Saturday morning.

The flood defences were initially put up in Bewdley before Christmas.

The Environment Agency estimate that the river level in Bewdley will peak around Sunday lunchtime and is warning of potential property flooding.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency said they had one key message to the public amid the flood warnings and as people head out for New Year's Eve celebrations.

He told BBC Radio Shropshire on Friday: "Do not enter flood waters. It is not worth going into, especially over the weekend when people will be out enjoying themselves," he said.

"Unfortunately, alcohol and rivers do not mix. We don't want people to end up being flood casualties.

"Act responsibly, look after your friends, take care of each other."

The Met Office has predicted "very heavy rain" on Saturday in the West Midlands region, although the morning will see just a few showers.

The rain will arrive from the west during Saturday afternoon accompanied by strong and gusty winds that will ease by the evening. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Sunshine and blustery showers are predicted for Sunday, these heavy in places, and possibly with hail and an isolated rumble of thunder. It will be breezy with gusty winds around showers that will make it feel colder than the maximum temperature of 8 °C.