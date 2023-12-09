Flood alerts issued as region lashed with gales and heavy rain

Among the 12 weather warnings in place is a flood alert for the River Severn in Shropshire, which could affect towns including Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The Environment Agency said on Saturday: "River levels are rising at the Crew Green river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding is expected.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth. River Severn bankfull at White Abbey."

Other flood alerts that were issued on Saturday include the Upper Teme, River Worfe, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments, and Upper Teme - which could see river levels that affect Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next few days.

A yellow alert for wind covering the whole of the West Midlands and Shropshire came into effect at 9am on Saturday, with the alert stating transport is likely to be disrupted. Gale force winds are due by the evening.