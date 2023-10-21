Telford & Wrekin Councillor calls for legislation change

Carolyn Healey

Telford & Wrekin Council have reduced carbon emissions by 60 per cent – compared to their 2018/19 baseline data – as they aim to be carbon neutral by 2023.

Cabinet member for climate action, Carolyn Healy, wants the government to put stronger building regulations in place – incorporating energy efficient products.

She told a cabinet meeting this week that constituents ask her why solar panels are not fitted on all newly built properties?

She replied: “If the Conservative government hadn’t scrapped the last Labour government’s policy of zero carbon homes by 2016 there would be.

“We’re not waiting on this government. Our own council owned housing company Nuplace is building homes to high standards with solar panels, electric vehicle charging, air sourced heat pumps and high levels of insulation well above current building regulations.

“The residents that live in them homes will be saving hundreds of pounds on their energy bills. Action on climate change is being delivered across every part of our organisation and is at the heart of everything that we do.

“Whilst there are challenges ahead doing things differently offers opportunities for our area and our residents. We won’t delay, we’ll take that opportunity.”

Councillor Healy told the cabinet meeting that their climate change supplementary planning document would be included in the council’s Local Plan to ‘push developers to meet those higher standards’ ahead of the government changing the national building regulations.

When questioned how enforceable they would be to property developers? Cllr Healey admitted that they needed national building regulations to change.

She voiced her concern that the government’s Future Homes Standard policy due to be implemented in 2025 will ‘get pushed back’.

“The more we have in the Local Plan the stronger it is,” added cllr Healey. “The fact we are doing it with Nuplace is setting an example to show that it can be done, it can be viable and it can make a difference.”

Councillor Carolyn enforced the need to battle climate change and said that July this year had the hottest global temperatures on record and last month was the hottest September since records began.

“Our climate is changing,” she added. “Extreme weather events are already affecting people all over the world, including here in our borough and particularly in my ward (Ironbridge Gorge) with increased flooding.

“I feel it’s so dangerous and disappointing that the UK prime minister is delaying action on climate change.

“Here in Telford & Wrekin we’re not delaying. We continue to take action to reach net zero by 2023 and work with our partners across the borough to reduce carbon emissions.

“Rishi Sunak’s excuse for delaying action on climate change is that it’s too expensive. I’m sorry Rishi you are wrong. It’s too expensive not to act.”

Cllr Nathan England, cabinet member for finance, said that £4million had been put into the council’s capital investment programme as part of their aim to reduced carbon emissions.

He added: “However, it’s just the start and we really need central government to step up and improve funding for local governments.”

Conservative group leader Andrew Eade said that the council were making a ‘small but important’ contribution and showed the way forward.

During the last year the council has installed an air sourced heat pump in Newport Swimming Pool and extended the use of LED lighting and solar panels on more of their buildings.

Telford & Wrekin Council have also bought more electric vehicles and are due to install 140 electric vehicle charging points across the borough.

Work is also taking place on Oakengates Leisure Centre to install an air sourced heat pump and thermal upgrades to the building to make it more energy efficient.

Cllr Healey said that the council has also allocated £500,000 to future retrofitting properties with the lowest energy efficiency ratings and to buy energy efficiency products.

The cabinet member added that the council’s solar farm at Wheat Leasowes produced enough energy to power 1,200 homes.