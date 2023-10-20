Fire service urges flood water caution as it receives a deluge of calls

Flood water in Shifnal along the A41 on Friday

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they are working with "partner agencies" to minimise disruption after receiving more than 200 calls during morning rush hour on Friday.

The MET Office issued a Yellow Weather Warning for continued heavy rain throughout Friday and SFRS has appealed to the public to avoid driving and walking through flood water.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Guy Williams said: “We are working closely with partner agencies to minimise any impact the heavy rainfall has on the public. Flood precautions are being put in place and our crews are ready to respond to life risk flood related incidents.

“We ask the public to follow our advice and not to drive through flood water. Unfortunately we have already seen incidents where a car is stuck in the water today and we are hoping to avoid other motorists becoming trapped.

"Although the water may look shallow enough to drive through it is extremely difficult to tell and so we ask drivers to avoid taking the risk."

He added that motorists should "avoid driving if possible" and warned that several roads are closed across Shropshire.

He also asked people not to call 999 unless they were sure it was an emergency.

"The roads in general will be more dangerous during the current weather conditions and we ask you to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, reduce your speed and take extra care if you do have to drive," he said. “Our Fire Control Team have already received more than 200 calls during rush hour this morning (Friday) and are still extremely busy with incoming reports.

"Please only call 999 if there is an emergency such as a threat to life or water is affecting electrics. We are of course still responding to all other emergency calls such as fire and collisions etc. If you have concerns for road conditions or need to report flooding please contact your local council."