PCC offers £150,000 fund for road safety

PCC John Campion

John Campion has made the money available for his Safer Roads Fund, which he said is to accelerate his commitment to make roads safer in West Mercia.

The money is available to communities and partner organisations across the West Mercia policing region, who can apply to the fund to launch measures in their area to address local road safety concerns.

The £150,000 fund will support communities to introduce new campaigns, initiatives and interventions which can reduce collisions, traffic offences and increase driver awareness to help improve behaviour.

It follows the PCC’s previous £900,000 road safety investment made to West Mercia Police.

John Campion said: “As PCC, road safety is at the heart of my Safer West Mercia Plan.

“It’s a sad fact that too many people die or are seriously injured on our roads. I am committed to addressing this and want to empower communities to play their part in a journey of change.

“While I continue to provide record levels of resources and tools to West Mercia Police to invest in vital road safety measures, I understand the role communities play in making roads safer.