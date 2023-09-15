Thunderstorms expected early next week following warm weekend in Shropshire

A map of the weather for this Sunday across the West Midlands Photo: Met Office

Heavy and thundery showers are expected to hit parts of the West Midlands, including Shropshire, next week as westerly winds travel in from the Atlantic.

It comes following a fairly warm weekend, with sunny spells expected between showers on Saturday, September 16 and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees.

The weather will remain warm and humid on Sunday, with heavy rain sweeping across the county, before the atmosphere starts to feel fresher on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "On Tuesday, the last of the warm air-mass of continental origin should have cleared to the east, with westerly winds feeding in plenty of showers from off the Atlantic.

"Some of these will be heavy and thundery, especially in the north and west.

"The Atlantic influence looks to continue through for much of the rest of the period, with the potential for at least one deep area of low pressure to run close by to the UK, bringing the risk of strong winds and heavy rain.

"How this evolves is currently fairly uncertain and tied into systems currently in the subtropical Atlantic.